England urged to pick Nottingham Forest star that offers ‘something different’ to Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Co - with Morgan Gibbs-White clinging to World Cup dream

Gibbs-White has become a talismanic presence at the City Ground on the back of his big-money transfer from Wolves in 2022 - with that deal worth up to £42.5 million ($57m). Forest consider said fee to be money well spent and would be demanding close to double that figure from any sale.

The hope is that - having tied the 26-year-old down to a new contract last summer, amid interest from Tottenham - a man that has passed 160 appearances for the Reds will take in many more while operating on the banks of the Trent.

Forest have provided Gibbs-White with the platform on which to earn six senior international caps, and he remains in contention to grace FIFA’s flagship event this summer.