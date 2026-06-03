Ex-England right-back Kyle Walker names THREE World Cup squad calls Thomas Tuchel arguably got wrong as he supports snubbed trio

The omission of Maguire was one of the most significant calls of the Tuchel era so far. The veteran defender, who has been a pillar of the England side for nearly a decade, was "shocked and gutted" by the decision to leave him at home despite making 25 appearances for the Red Devils this term. Walker backed his former teammate, insisting that both Maguire and Shaw were deserving of their places based on their recent performances at Old Trafford.

"Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have probably had the best seasons for Manchester United in a long time and are now not at the tournament," the Burnley star added. "I do think Luke Shaw, for me, should have been on the plane and I do think Harry Maguire should have been on the plane." The veteran right-back also expressed concern over the fitness of his former Man City team-mate John Stones and the availability of Chelsea captain Reece James, despite praising both players' quality.