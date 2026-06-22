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England goalkeeper Khiara Keating turns down new Man City contract amid interest from other WSL clubs as deal enters final year
Difficult fortunes after a big breakthrough
Keating enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough at Man City during the 2023-24 season, emerging as the team's No.1 goalkeeper as a teenager, and would go on to become the youngest-ever winner of the WSL's Golden Glove award after keeping nine clean sheets that year. Such form saw her break into the England set-up, too.
However, game time has been harder to come by in the seasons since. In the 2024-25 campaign, Keating started 12 league games, down from the 22 of the previous year, and this past season she was granted only four WSL starts. The 21-year-old was the starting goalkeeper in the FA Cup, as City beat Brighton 4-0 to clinch the title, but she missed out on the final after suffering a concussion.
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International implications
That has had an impact on her England fortunes, too, with Keating left out of some of Sarina Wiegman's squads in 2026 amid that lack of game time. The 21-year-old was part of the group that delivered a second successive European Championship title in Switzerland last summer, as second in line to starting shot-stopper Hannah Hampton, and she made her Lionesses debut a few months later, at the Etihad Stadium, of all places.
Keating hasn't been in the England squad since that game in October, though, on some occasions due to injury but on others due to her lack of minutes at club level. That's something she will hope changes over the course of this next year, with the 2027 Women's World Cup on the horizon.
Keating turns down new Man City contract
Could a move away from Man City be the answer in that regard? It certainly looks like a more likely outcome after BBC Sport reported on Monday that Keating turned down a new offer from the club. Her current contract expires next summer and there is interest from elsewhere in the WSL according to the report, which notes that the 21-year-old 'is uncertain about her future'.
Speaking to GOAL last month, when asked about the lack of game time in the 2025-26 season, Keating said: "It's been tough. At the end of the day, everyone wants to play, so not getting as many minutes as I can in the league was a bit disappointing, but there's always another opportunity. There's always a chance to get better and I think in the cup games that I've played, I think I've taken [those opportunities].
"I think I've always learned to be ready. I think with England as well, at the Euros, I was number two, but Sarina always made sure I was ready. I think when Karen Bardsley and Ellie Roebuck were here, I had to be patient and wait. At the end of the day, I'm here to do a job so I will always prepare as well as I can prepare, no matter what's happened."
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Does a move away from Man City beckon?
Keating may well be set to take her qualities to another WSL club now, as she looks for the regular game time that allowed her to shine so brightly back in the 2023-24 season. Those performances came under former head coach Gareth Taylor, who is now leading a Liverpool side that could be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer.
Jennifer Falk did an excellent job for the Reds after joining on loan from Hacken in January, playing a key role in helping the club to avoid relegation after being rooted to the bottom of the table at Christmas. However, while Liverpool were keen to keep the Sweden international around, an agreement could not be reached, according to BBC Sport.
The Reds do have Rachael Laws, Faye Kirby and Rafaela Borggrafe on the books when it comes to goalkeepers. That said, the latter spent the second half of last season out on loan, Laws hasn't played for the club since May 2025 and Kirby saw her place taken by Falk after her January arrival.