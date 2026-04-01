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"England have stolen their soul": English press tear Thomas Tuchel apart following historic "humiliation"

World Cup
England vs Japan
England
Japan
Friendlies
T. Tuchel

Following England’s historic defeat against Japan, the domestic press has been highly critical of national manager Thomas Tuchel.

The 0–1 defeat marked the Three Lions’ first loss to an Asian side, which was already the second negative record for the German coach. Last summer’s 1–3 defeat to England had already been his only loss to an African side. With the World Cup just a few months away, alarm bells are ringing in the English press, which has been highly critical of Tuchel. 

  • "Thomas Tuchel is running out of time to work his magic – his England side are still groping in the dark in search of the right formula and, after this lethargic performance, are miles away from being serious World Cup contenders," wrote the Daily Mail, for example.

    The Telegraph was even harsher in its criticism of the former Bayern Munich and BVB manager: "Tuchel has robbed England of its soul. This deserved humiliation at the hands of Japan felt like a slap in the face for the suffering fans."

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  • England v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    England's attack has been abysmal for a long time without Kane

    Without the injured Harry Kane, the English side had been a massive disappointment, particularly in attack, despite having a far from poor line-up featuring Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon. In the first half, however, Tuchel’s side failed to register a single shot on target – something that hadn’t happened since their 0-1 defeat to Germany in November 2017, almost nine years ago. It was only in the closing stages that the one-time world champions pushed for an equaliser, but Kaoru Mitoma’s goal in the 23rd minute ultimately made the difference. 

    After the final whistle, a chorus of shrill boos rang out. Tuchel explained, frustrated: “That hurts, of course. A defeat is always painful, and losing at home hurts particularly badly. We were punished for a minor mistake, for a single counter-attack in the first half.”

  • Too reliant on Kane? Tuchel reacts with irritation to questions

    It became increasingly apparent during the interview just how frayed nerves are at the moment. When asked about the team’s supposed reliance on Kane, Tuchel said: “Well, why shouldn’t Argentina rely on Messi, or Portugal on Cristiano Ronaldo? That’s perfectly normal. Key players have left our camp, and we’ve felt the effects of that a little. We lacked cutting edge.” 

    When asked whether he was putting too much pressure on the players, Tuchel also replied curtly: “No. I don’t think so. I don’t want to get involved in this discussion because I believe it’s very clear what we want to do and how we want to play football. We need to focus more on our principles, on doing things, on thinking. That’s what it’s all about.”

    In the first friendly of the World Cup year last Friday, England had also failed to impress. Against Uruguay, they could only manage a 1-1 draw, which had already caused the criticism to grow louder. Now Tuchel is finally under pressure to deliver. With the tournament about to begin, there are still matches against New Zealand and Costa Rica to come. In the group stage, Croatia, Ghana and Panama await the Three Lions. 

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  • 2026 World Cup: An overview of all the groups

    • Group A:
    Mexico
    South Africa
    South Korea
    Czech Republic
    • Group B:
    Canada
    Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Qatar
    Switzerland
    • Group C:
    Brazil
    Morocco
    Haiti
    Scotland
    • Group D:
    USA
    Paraguay
    Australia
    Turkey

    Group E:

    Germany
    Curacao
    Ivory Coast
    Ecuador
    • Group F:
    Netherlands
    Japan
    Sweden
    Tunisia
    • Group G:
    Belgium
    Egypt
    Iran
    New Zealand
    • Group H:
    Spain
    Cape Verde
    Saudi Arabia
    Uruguay
    • Group I:
    France
    Senegal
    Iraq
    Norway
    • Group J:
    Argentina
    Algeria
    Austria
    Jordan
    • Group K:
    Portugal
    DR Congo
    Uzbekistan
    Colombia
    • Group L:
    England
    Croatia
    Ghana
    Panama