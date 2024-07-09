GOAL's England fan guide to embracing Gareth Southgate's bland football at Euro 2024

The Three Lions have been a tough watch in Germany, but they might just end up as European champions

"Your professional capability is questioned beyond belief, and I don’t think it’s normal to have beer thrown at you either," Gareth Southgate pointed out after leading England to their third major tournament semi-final since he took over in 2017.

Southgate is right, of course. It isn't normal to have beer thrown at you, something that the giddy masses packed in front of the nation's various big screens on Saturday would have done well to remember when Trent Alexander-Arnold whipped home the winning penalty against Switzerland.

And yet, in the aftermath of that shootout triumph, Southgate's need to defend his record to those who "ridicule" him was telling of the feeling that has clouded England's whole Euro 2024 campaign.

We shouldn't sugar coat it. Considering the talent at his disposal, even the most fervent Southgate defenders would struggle to argue that the Three Lions have performed anywhere close to their potential over the past three weeks. The lack of chance creation has been genuinely staggering, players all over the field are massively underperforming and the tactics are about as enthralling as a Harry Kane post-match interview.

Despite this, England are now just two victories away from securing their first men's major tournament triumph in nearly 60 years. And, as difficult as it might be for those who like their football slightly less miserable, it's surely time for a nation that lives to moan to fully get behind their slightly dull national team.

If that concept seems difficult to accept, you are likely not alone. Fortunately, GOAL has put together a guide to stomaching what are likely to be the final throes of Southgate-ball - starting with the semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday.