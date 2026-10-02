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Behind closed doors? England face unusual atmosphere as THOUSANDS of children set to attend Croatia clash despite UEFA ban
Why Croatia are serving a stadium ban
England travel to the 8,200-capacity HNK Rijeka Stadium this weekend for a Nations League fixture originally ordered to be played without supporters. UEFA heavily sanctioned Croatia following serious crowd disturbances that marred their match against France at the Stade de France last year.
French police took seven individuals into custody on suspicion of performing Nazi salutes as fans marched towards the Parisian venue. They were later released without prosecution due to a lack of evidence.
Inside the stadium, Croatian supporters set off fireworks and smoke bombs. Authorities also reportedly discovered batons and sharp wooden sticks in the away section. As part of their subsequent punishment, Croatia were prohibited from taking any travelling fans to their 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic last Saturday.
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How the UEFA regulations loophole works
While the upcoming fixture is officially designated as a behind-closed-doors event, a specific UEFA ruling permits children under the age of 14 to attend such matches completely free of charge. Local schoolchildren, accompanied by parents and teachers, will ultimately fill the stands in Rijeka, as per BBC.
The Croatian Football Federation has been preparing for a substantial turnout. Estimates suggest anywhere between 3,000 and 6,000 children could be granted entry, echoing a similar scenario when these two nations played out a 0-0 draw behind closed doors at the very same venue in October 2018.
A small contingent of English fans will also be present. Following direct negotiations between the Football Association and UEFA, 100 complimentary tickets were secured for supporters possessing the highest number of away caps. Additionally, UEFA allows affiliate partners to attend, while both teams receive a maximum allocation of 20 VIP guest spots.
Tuchel's men navigating an odd environment
The influx of thousands of children guarantees the atmosphere will be far from silent. It presents an unusual psychological test for Tuchel's squad, who must maintain their absolute focus without the familiar roar of their traditional travelling support.
While the heavily reduced capacity removes the typical hostility associated with an away European tie, the loud, high-pitched backing of the local youth will still provide a distinct home advantage for the Croatian players on Saturday.
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Injury blow hits England preparations
As Tuchel finalises his tactical blueprint for the Rijeka encounter, he will be forced to do so without Nico O'Reilly. The midfielder has already returned to Manchester City after suffering an injury.
O'Reilly's fitness issue previously ruled him out of England's successful midweek outing against Czechia on Tuesday. The Three Lions must now adapt to his absence as they seek to secure crucial Nations League points in an undeniably bizarre setting.
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