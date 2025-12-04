England confirm women's under-23s head coach Emma Coates has left role to join NWSL club

Having grown up in Yorkshire, Coates began her coaching journey at Leeds United’s academy in 2010 before becoming Doncaster Belles manager in 2016 following an initial period as a first-team coach in 2014.

Coates then became a specialist coach with England’s youth teams in 2019 before being named as the U19s manager in 2022. She then moved over to the U23s, where she forged a strong relationship with Wiegman.

Expressing her delight at being named as Bay FC’s new manager, Coates told the club’s official website: “I’m truly honoured and super excited to build on the strong foundations that have already been established and to implement a clear identity both on and off the pitch.

“This is a club that has already captured the hearts of so many people in the local community, and it’s a privilege to be part of that journey. From my first conversations with Bay FC, it was clear that the club shares my passion for people, performance, and culture which I believe are fundamental to sustained success.

“I’m eager to get back on the grass every day, to work closely with the players and staff, and to meet the fans at PayPal Park. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the FA (English Football Association), it has helped shape me both professionally and personally.

“Now, I feel ready and excited to challenge myself in a new environment, and I would like to express my sincere thanks to everyone at the FA for their trust, support, and belief throughout my journey.”