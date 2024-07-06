'We need to go out there and repay him' - England captain Harry Kane insists Three Lions owe Gareth Southgate ahead of huge Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with Switzerland
England captain Harry Kane has told his team-mates that they must "repay" manager Gareth Southgate with a good performance against Switzerland.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Southgate to oversee 100th England game
- Three Lions boss criticised for performances
- Kane issues rallying cry to team-mates