VIDEO: 'Mexico! Mexico! Mexico!' - England players booed as they arrive for World Cup last-16 clash after delaying trip due to security fears & 'spy' threat
England tighten security before Mexico showdown
England delayed their trip to Mexico City ahead of their World Cup last-16 meeting with Mexico as Tuchel and the FA sought to keep the team's tactical preparations out of public view, as per The Sun. The squad remained at their Kansas City base for as long as possible to minimise the risk of training sessions being observed.
Security around England's tournament base has also been strengthened, with police and security personnel monitoring the area. Tuchel wants his players to adapt to the high-altitude conditions at the Azteca Stadium without revealing his plans before the knockout tie. The team were nevertheless greeted by loud boos and chants from Mexico supporters as their bus arrived at their accommodation.
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England face one of football's toughest away environments
England are preparing for one of the most demanding tests of the tournament. The Azteca's altitude of around 2,200 metres is expected to place greater physical demands on the players, while Mexico's formidable home record adds another layer of difficulty.
The Three Lions are also expected to be heavily outnumbered in the stands. England have received an official allocation of only 3,000 tickets for the 83,264-capacity stadium, leaving Mexico with overwhelming home support despite some travelling fans purchasing resale tickets.
Large police deployments are also expected across Mexico City amid ongoing public protests, with the FA confident its security plans are sufficient while remaining under review, according to The Guardian.
The heightened precautions follow a complaint submitted to FIFA by Ecuador's football federation after its players were reportedly kept awake by sustained noise outside their hotel before facing Mexico. England have since secured permission for a roadblock around their hotel in an effort to avoid similar disruption.
- Getty Images
England prepare for a hostile knockout test
England must now cope with the physical demands of the Azteca, the hostile atmosphere and Mexico's home advantage as they attempt to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. For Tuchel, the focus will be on ensuring his preparations translate onto the pitch after extensive efforts to protect his tactical plans and minimise off-field distractions ahead of one of England's biggest tests of the tournament.
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