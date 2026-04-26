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Endrick reveals his favourite position ahead of summer return to Real Madrid
The central role priority
Endrick has made no secret of where he sees himself flourishing as he prepares for the next chapter of his career. Despite the immense competition for places in the Spanish capital, the youngster is clear about his tactical identity and where he provides the most value on the pitch.
"My favourite shirt is the number nine and playing centrally is where I feel the most comfortable, but I just want to play, no matter how," Endrick revealed to Four Four Two when discussing his role in the frontline. While his versatility allows him to operate in several positions, his preference for the striker role sets up an interesting selection dilemma for the Madrid coaching staff next term.
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Productive loan spell at Lyon
The 19-year-old's move to Ligue 1 has proven to be a masterstroke for his development after finding minutes hard to come by in La Liga. Having struggled for consistency under Xabi Alonso's tutelage initially at Real, the Brazilian has rediscovered his best form at Lyon, looking every bit the world-class prospect that Madrid invested in.
His resurgence has been a relief for his camp, especially after his father, Douglas Sousa, expressed frustration at how his son's early career in Spain was handled.
Sousa previously claimed that the Spanish giants effectively "took away his playground" by limiting his opportunities. Now, with a series of match-winning performances under his belt, Endrick is proving he is ready for the demands of elite European football, having recorded 10 goal contributions in his first 13 Ligue 1 games for Lyon.
Arsenal monitoring the situation
As Endrick prepares for his return to Madrid, other European giants are keeping a close eye on any potential fallout. Reports suggest that Arsenal are looking for a striker upgrade this summer, and the Brazilian has emerged as a high-potential target.
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A crucial summer in Madrid
Real Madrid face a period of significant transition this summer, with the club expected to balance their books through potential high-profile departures. While Endrick’s priority remains to succeed in the famous white shirt, the technical staff will have to decide if they can offer him the central role he desires.
The decision will be pivotal for both the player and the club. If Madrid cannot guarantee what Endrick needs to continue his development, the temptation of a move to the Premier League might become a reality.