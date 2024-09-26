Endrick has learned his lesson! Real Madrid teenager accepts he should have been sent off for kneeing opponent in groin as Brazilian vows to apologise to team-mates
Real Madrid ace Endrick reportedly accepts he should have been sent off for fouling an Alaves player and has vowed to apologise to his team-mates.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Endrick escapes red card against Alaves
- Booked for kneeing opponent in the groin
- Teen to apologise to Madrid team-mates