Endrick muscles in! Real Madrid to sanction brutal sale of promising star in order to reintegrate Brazil forward for 2026-27 season

According to The Athletic, Real have made it clear that they will not entertain any summer offers for Endrick, and have assured the teenager that he has an important role to play for the club in the future. With Alvaro Arbeloa now in charge after Alonso's January exit, the path is clear for Endrick to make a fresh start. Unfortunately, this is bad news for another of Madrid's young stars: Gonzalo Garcia.

The report adds that the 22-year-old striker will be sold to make extra room for Endrick, despite the fact that he signed a new contract through to 2030 back in August.