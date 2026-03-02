AFP
Endrick continues spectacular Lyon start with two more goal contributions - but Marseille's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang steals limelight from Real Madrid loanee
Endrick showcases Real Madrid pedigree
Lyon started the contest with blistering intent, and it took just three minutes for Endrick to leave his mark on the proceedings. The teenage sensation expertly helped the ball on with a first-time pass, carved open the Marseille backline, and allowed Corentin Tolisso to clip a fine finish past Geronimo Rulli. It was a dream start for the visitors, who looked to exploit every gap left by a Marseille side still adjusting to the demands of newly-appointed Marseille coach Habib Beye.
The Brazilian wasn't content with just one contribution and nearly scored what would have been the goal of the season just minutes later. After a rebound from Rulli, Endrick launched into a spectacular bicycle kick that whistled just wide of the post. He continued to terrorise the OM defence, embarking on a mazy run in the 15th minute that saw him glide past several challenges before uncharacteristically lifting his chipped effort over the bar. His influence remained constant throughout, capped off by a stunning outside-of-the-foot pass to set up Remi Himbert's first top-flight career goal in the 75th minute.
Veteran prowess trumps youth in Velodrome thriller
Despite Lyon's dominance for large spells, Marseille refused to roll over. Igor Paixao drew the hosts level early in the second half with a magnificent curling effort, but the stage was truly set for Aubameyang. The 36-year-old rolled back the years and reminded the world of his predatory instincts, punishing Lyon's defensive lapses in the final 10 minutes. His first came from an opportunistic low finish in the 81st minute, before he slid home Arsenal loanee Ethan Nwaneri's cross to send the home support into raptures and leave Lyon empty-handed despite Endrick's brilliance.
The victory carries massive implications for the Ligue 1 table, as Marseille have closed the gap to within just two points of third-placed Lyon. With only 10 games remaining in the domestic campaign, the race for the final Champions League spots has been blown wide open, leaving the away sides to rue their missed opportunities during a dominant first half. Despite the team's defeat, Brazilian Endrick delivered another individual performance that underlined his status as one of the world's premier talents. The teenager played with his now-trademark blend of flair and efficiency since arriving in France, yet ultimately found himself put in the shade by a striker with decades of experience at the highest level of the European game.
Fonseca fumes while Beye bounces back
Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca was in no mood for pleasantries following the final whistle, directing his ire at referee Jerome Brisard. The Portuguese coach was particularly incensed by the decision to rule out a second Tolisso goal for a marginal offside earlier in the match. Speaking in a remarkably brief post-match press conference, Fonseca vented his frustrations: "I am here by respect for your work, but I do not want to talk about anything. What to say... The better team lost today, and we scored three goals. I have been sanctioned nine months, I do not want to say anything. It is impossible to me to convince me that there is offside. But that is how it is. Look at it yourselves, make the analysis yourselves. I do not want to lose time commenting on the match."
In contrast, the mood in the home camp was one of pure jubilation as club legend Habib Beye secured his first victory in his second match as Marseille boss, bouncing back after suffering a defeat in his opening game. Beye, who made his name as a robust right-back for Marseille, was quick to counter Fonseca's narrative about which side deserved the victory, stating: "If he considers that they were the better team, I often say that there is no luck in football. I do not want to question what he said, but what I know is that it was a difficult match for us. It was a beautiful fight, and we are very satisfied tonight as a club."
Endrick's promise will delight Madrid
Despite the result, Real Madrid fans will be encouraged by the highlights coming out of Lyon. Endrick’s ability to combine raw physical power with technical finesse suggests he is more than ready for the rigours of European football. As he continues his development on loan, the footballing world will be watching to see if he can maintain this level of output. For now, however, the bragging rights in France belong to Aubameyang and a resilient Marseille side that refused to know when they were beaten in this classic encounter.
