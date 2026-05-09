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Endrick leaps to the defence of Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid star faces backlash after Champions League exit
Mbappe faces unprecedented scrutiny at the Bernabeu
Mbappe has found himself at the centre of a storm in Madrid following a series of events that have soured his relationship with the Los Blancos faithful. The frustration peaked after Real Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League, effectively ending their hopes for major silverware this season. While the squad dealt with the fallout, a sidelined Mbappe sparked fury by holidaying on a yacht, an act many supporters deemed insensitive given the club's on-pitch struggles.
The situation has escalated into a genuine public relations crisis for the former Paris Saint-Germain man. Beyond his off-field activities, fans have been critical of tactical imbalances under Alvaro Arbeloa, with many suggesting that the presence of Mbappe has disrupted the team's defensive stability and attacking chemistry with Vinicius Junior.
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Endrick hits back at the critics
Despite the overwhelming negativity surrounding the 27-year-old, he has found an ally in Endrick. The Brazilian wonderkid, who is currently spending the season on loan at Lyon, spoke out this week to remind critics of what Mbappe still brings to the table. Having shared a dressing room with the World Cup winner before his temporary move to France, Endrick remains convinced of his teammate's value.
Speaking to SoFoot, the youngster was dismissive of the local media narrative and the hostility from the stands. "I don’t care about what people say about Mbappe. I hope he wins the Golden Boot again. What I see is that he’s helping Real Madrid by scoring a lot of goals," the striker stated firmly, choosing to highlight the Frenchman's statistical contributions over the recent drama.
A digital protest reaches boiling point
The backlash against Mbappe has not been limited to catcalls at the Santiago Bernabeu or angry social media posts. The depth of the division within the Madridista fan base has reached historic proportions, illustrating just how quickly the honeymoon period has evaporated for a player who was once the club's most-wanted target for several years.
Reports have surfaced of a massive digital protest, with an online petition calling for the striker’s departure from the club. While the hierarchy under Florentino Perez remains publicly committed to the project, the sheer scale of the movement has put immense pressure on the player to produce a match-winning performance in the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona to silence his detractors.
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Arbeloa shuts down rumors of Real Madrid dressing room rift
Beyond the holiday drama, Mbappe is facing a new wave of scrutiny regarding his conduct during a reported internal rift between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde. While social media critics labeled his smiles during training as "inappropriate" given the camp's supposed tension, coach Arbeloa hit back at these narratives, dismissing them as a "misinterpretation" of a single moment. The coach insisted that such outside noise is merely an attempt to create problems where none exist, maintaining that the squad remains fully focused on their internal goals.