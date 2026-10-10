Endrick open to AC Milan move as Real Madrid starlet pushes for January loan escape

The Brazilian prodigy has found his path to the starting eleven blocked by a galaxy of superstars, including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham. The competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu is described as fierce, and with Rodrygo nearing a return from injury, the former Palmeiras starlet risks falling further down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.

Despite his enormous potential, Endrick’s contributions have been limited to a mere four minutes of action against Elche in mid-September. While the recent international break offered some respite, allowing him to feature in Brazil's friendlies against Australia and India, the forward is well aware that he cannot maintain his spot in the Selecao squad without consistent club minutes. Consequently, a winter departure now seems almost inevitable if his situation in Madrid does not improve drastically.