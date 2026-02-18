'Emotions get high!' - Anthony Gordon explains bust-up with Kieran Trippier after scoring four in Newcastle's Champions League win at Qarabag

Gordon and Trippier fronted up for the TNT Sports cameras post-match to explain the situation.

Trippier said: "Gordy's scored a hat-trick and I think all the players wanted to take the penalty, but also, he's our penalty taker. So he wants to score goals as everybody else does, but he's the penalty taker. Emotions are high on the pitch at times, but it is what it is. He scored four goals and was unbelievable today. Now we move on."

When asked if he wanted to take the second penalty, Gordon replied: "Yeah, but listen I understand everyone's opinion because I want everyone to succeed. We're a team, we should be in it together. But I'm an attacker, I'm the penalty taker, so I want to score as many goals as I possibly can. But I understood everyone's opinion and emotions do get high but [Trippier] is one of my closer team-mates and has been since I joined the club, he's done so much for me. He's alright!"

Trippier then joked the two would need 'boxing gloves in training'.