'That's the main reason I stayed' - Emiliano Martinez makes transfer admission as Argentina hero hails Aston Villa after stunning Champions League victory over Bayern Munich
Emiliano Martinez admitted the Villa Park atmosphere convinced him to stay at Aston Villa after the stunning Champions League win over Bayern Munich.
- Villa beat Bayern 1-0 at home
- Jhon Duran scored the winner late on
- Martinez ecstatic after the European victory