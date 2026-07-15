Getty Images Sport
Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez to fight for Juventus transfer after growing 'annoyed' with Aston Villa
Frustration grows at Villa Park
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the relationship between Emiliano Martinez and Aston Villa appears to have reached a breaking point as the goalkeeper looks to force a move to Italy. Despite being a talismanic figure for the Premier League side, the World Cup winner is said to be "annoyed" with the club's current stance regarding his future.
Villa have publicly insisted that their star man is not for sale, but this firm position has not sat well with Martinez. The Argentine, who joined Aston Villa in 2020 for a reported fee of £20 million and is under contract until 2029, has reportedly made it clear through his representatives that he has no intention of staying at Villa Park and is prepared to fight for an exit to join Juventus.
- Getty Images Sport
Juventus wait in the wings
Juventus are monitoring the situation with keen interest as they look to bolster their options between the sticks. The Bianconeri have long been admirers of "Dibu" and believe his experience and winning mentality would be a perfect fit for the Allianz Stadium. This interest comes on the heels of an outstanding campaign for Martinez, who made 44 appearances across all competitions last season, playing a pivotal role in Aston Villa's Europa League triumph and their fourth-place Premier League finish, which secured Champions League football for the upcoming season.
While the Turin giants are keeping a close watch on Martinez, they are also keeping their options open by maintaining contact with the entourage of Guglielmo Vicario. However, the prospect of landing a player of Martinez's caliber remains a priority if the price is right.
A potential transfer battle
Despite Aston Villa’s public declarations regarding Martínez’s vital role in the squad, the club has reportedly slapped a €12 million price tag on the Argentine goalkeeper. This valuation suggests that the hierarchy is ready to do business if their demands are met, proving that every player has his price in the current market. However, this escalating tension is far from an isolated incident; rather, it represents the latest chapter in a turbulent relationship, marking yet another occasion where the World Cup winner has clashed with Villa's management in an attempt to force a move away from the club.
This pattern of friction dates back to the end of the 2024-2025 season, when Martínez’s public push for an exit culminated in a tearful farewell to fans against Tottenham, prompting manager Unai Emery to drop him for the season finale. The drama peaked on deadline day in 2025, when the keeper spent his final hours at Villa's training ground waiting for a Manchester United move that ultimately collapsed. Although Martínez subsequently recommitted to the team, this latest standoff and the newly set €12 million price tag indicate that their uneasy truce has finally reached its limit.
- Getty Images Sport
World Cup duty and England showdown
Currently, Martínez is representing Argentina at the World Cup, where he has successfully helped guide his nation to the semi-finals. A highly anticipated clash against England awaits him and the Albiceleste this Wednesday evening, as they look to keep their title defense alive and replicate the historic triumph achieved in Qatar 2022.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting