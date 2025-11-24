'Embarrassed and ashamed' - Pep Guardiola apologises for bizarre clash with cameraman in furious blow-up in wake of Man City's defeat at Newcastle

Guardiola faced the press again on Monday and took time out to apologise for his behaviour on Tyneside. The City boss appeared overcome by frustration at seeing his team beaten by Newcastle in feisty scenes on the pitch at full-time. He addressed the situation at a press conference ahead of his team's Champions League tie with Bayer Leverkusen and admitted he was not proud of his behaviour. Guardiola told reporters: "I apologise. I feel embarrassed, ashamed when I see it. I don’t like it. I apologised after one second to the cameraman. I am who I am. After 1,000 games I’m not a perfect person, I make huge mistakes. It’s not about that. What is for sure, I defend any team and my club, that’s for sure. The reason why is I want to defend my team and my club."

The City boss also explained his chat with Guimaraes, saying: "We have known Bruno for many, many years and every time after the game, even at the Etihad, we talk in the tunnel or wherever we talk, always. I don’t know what happened. Our paths always cross and I always have a good relationship with him. I love it. I’m an emotional guy, I love to talk and move my hands and my arms and everything."