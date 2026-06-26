‘Elliot Anderson route’ - Can Hayden Hackney tread path from EFL to England squad? Ex-Middlesbrough star predicts Premier League transfer but rules out ‘top six’

Hackney will be on the move at some point before the next transfer deadline passes. Quizzed on whether he could emulate fellow North East native Anderson - who left Newcastle for Forest in 2024 and is now a World Cup star with England - Pallister, speaking in association with Spreadex Sports, told GOAL: “Hayden was named Championship Player of the Year and we certainly missed him in the run-in, the games we played in the play-offs. I know he came on the last half an hour or whatever it was in the final.

“He's a good player. I think he's a Premier League player. I'm not sure at the moment whether he's a top six Premier League player. But we've seen already there's two or three Premier League clubs in for him and he's got a decision to make on his future.

“I think he'd be bitterly disappointed that they blew it last year at Middlesbrough. It'd be interesting to see, with Premier League football, whether he can go on that Elliot Anderson route. He might grow once he's in amongst better players, and I think that can help the player once he's playing with better players.

“I've loved what he's done for Middlesbrough. He's probably following a similar path that I did, and I probably don't see him being at Middlesbrough at the start of the season.”