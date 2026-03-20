Elliot Anderson & Morgan Gibbs-White get England-themed Nottingham Forest relegation warning as transfer speculation rages at the City Ground

Anderson is already being linked with Manchester giants City and United, alongside a return to his roots at Newcastle, while Gibbs-White has attracted admiring glances from ambitious - and big-spending - Premier League outfits.

Quizzed on whether at least one member of that midfield duo could stay at the City Ground, former Reds forward Harewood - speaking exclusively with GOAL on World Cup betting ahead of this summer - said: “I would say so. If they stay up, then you've got Premier League football again for another year. And that's a massive tool to keep hold of your best players.

“Obviously, all players, me as an ex-player, when I was playing, you want to play in the best leagues, the top leagues and play for the best teams and try and win trophies. And obviously, at first, Forest would have to try and keep hold of them. But at the same time, I bet they have aspirations to go and win trophies and do well and even to play for England. So if Forest go down, then I think the chances are less of going to play for England and being in the top leagues because what they are producing is unbelievable.

“Morgan against Man City, it's the best I've seen him play for a long time because he needed it to try and let everyone know that he is still there and he wanted to. And he didn't look out of place at all. So he made a good claim for him, obviously, playing against Man City, showing what he's capable of. And Anderson, these are top-class players. But for some reason, when they're playing for Forest, it's just not happened for them at the moment.”