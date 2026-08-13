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Elliot Anderson explains why he snubbed Manchester United's holiday transfer plea to complete Manchester City move
Anderson reveals holiday tapping up attempts
Anderson has insisted he never came close to joining United, despite a group of Old Trafford stars attempting to persuade him to move to the red side of the city while on holiday. Speaking at a fan event at the City club store on Wednesday, Anderson addressed the long-standing rumours that United had made him their primary transfer target before City won the race.
When asked about reports that he had been lobbied by United players during the off-season, Anderson confirmed the encounters but stayed firm on his decision. "I was just golfing in Portugal and bumped into a few and had a nice chat and stuff like that, but I had a decision to make and I chose City," the England international explained.
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Decade of Manchester City devotion
Anderson has firmly established his loyalties following his blockbuster move to the Etihad Stadium. While United were linked with his services, Anderson’s personal history meant there was only ever going to be one destination when he decided to leave his former club. The England international addressed the talk surrounding a potential move to the red side of the city and clarified his lifelong stance.
"I've seen a few things. It was blown out of proportion," Anderson said. "I was probably eight or nine when [Sergio] Aguero scored that goal. I've been watching City for the past 10 years. You've got a big decision to make - and I’m confident I've made the right one."
Following in the footsteps of idols
For Anderson, the move to City represents more than just a career step; it is a chance to play for the club the club that once housed his footballing hero. Kevin De Bruyne’s influence on the modern game has clearly left a mark on the young Englishman, who spent his formative years studying the Belgian’s movement and passing range.
"De Bruyne was always the player I looked up to over the last 10 years," Anderson revealed. "I loved watching him. To be here at the same club and playing where he played is special," he stated.
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Inheriting the number five from John Stones
As he prepares for his competitive debut in the Community Shield against Arsenal at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff this Sunday, the midfielder revealed he will be wearing the number five jersey. The shirt was previously worn by club legend John Stones, and Anderson admitted that his international teammate played a significant role in his smooth transition to life in Manchester.
"I had a few numbers to choose from and obviously Stonesy was the last number five and he was really good with me in the summer and I thought it would be a great touch to take that," Anderson noted.
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