Ella Toone staying put for now! Man Utd confirm one-year extension for Lionesses star and three more key players with club 'working hard' to negotiate new long-term deals

United's key focus throughout January will be to add to the signings of Lundkvist and Schuller, with Skinner admitting on Thursday that he still wants to add to this squad this month "because I still think we need a little bit more depth in certain areas". At the same time, though, there is work to be done in tying down Toone and others down for even longer than just another 18 months and that is work that Skinner says is taking place.

"The club always, in part of their contract conversations, add option years in. It's the same my contract. The reason we've done that is because it gives you that window then to negotiate for potential new contracts," he explained, speaking about the extensions of Toone, Terland, Naalsund and George. "It was always the way with those four players. Those are four players that we're having constant conversations with behind the scenes and Matt [Johnson, director of women’s football] and the team are working hard on that. They've been fantastic for us and the club will continue to work to try and find solutions for extensions, hopefully, for them."