El Tri legend Raul Jimenez primed for first World Cup start, Brian Gutierrez’s stunning rise and Rafa Marquez’s evolving role - Five keys for Mexico vs South Africa

In his wildest dreams, Javier “Vasco” Aguirre couldn’t have envisioned a better standing ahead of a World Cup debut. Mexico are undefeated in 2026, with 15 goals scored and only two conceded.

Not only that, Aguirre has built a team that mirrors his personality: fierce in defense, organized in attack, and emotionally connected to the moment. Mexico are not arriving with the kind of chaos that has often followed the national team into major tournaments. This time, there is rhythm. There is depth. There is competition for places. And there is a coach who seems to believe the difficult part - recovering the pride and conviction around El Tri - has already begun to take hold.

“We’ve been preparing for 22 months, and I don’t think choosing the final roster was easy,” Aguirre said after Mexico’s 5-1 win over Serbia. “There were a lot of setbacks along the way, 12 injured players, but beyond the result, I think we’re on the rise.

“We’re arriving in good shape, in good spirits, we’ve recovered players, and we’re reaching this moment in a good place. The 26 players give me a wide range of possibilities. I don’t feel that we have weaknesses or difficulties in any position.”

That confidence is reflected in the roster he chose, a mix of veterans, young players, and footballers who have forced their way into the conversation at the perfect time. Sixteen years ago, on the same date, South Africa and Mexico opened the 2010 World Cup in Johannesburg. Now the story circles back, only this time Aguirre leads Mexico at home, in what could be his final great act with the national team.

Here are GOAL’s five keys to watch as Mexico host South Africa at Estadio Azteca.