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'El Hadji Malick Diouf would be perfect' - Paul Parker urges Man Utd to sign West Ham star to solve Luke Shaw's left-back problem
Parker calls for Diouf swoop
Manchester United legend Parker has made a clear recommendation to his former club, insisting that West Ham’s Diouf is the player required to fix the left-back position.
United have already been active in the market, finalising a significant midfield overhaul with the arrivals of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos, and Youri Tielemans. However, the defensive flank remains a major concern for Michael Carrick’s side as the transfer deadline approaches.
Discussing the potential move, Parker said to Metro: "For £30m, why don’t United sign Diouf from West Ham? Great left foot, wonderful crosser without a doubt. He gets up and down he’s quite content in defence, but if you get enough possession, he will get forward and he’ll create goals."
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Shaw's struggles under the spotlight
The urgency for a new left-back has been amplified by the recent performances and fitness record of Luke Shaw. Concerns were heightened following the opening day of the season, where the 31-year-old was directly at fault for the second goal in a shock 2-0 defeat against newly-promoted Hull City.
Parker was blunt in his assessment of the current situation, suggesting that Shaw’s lack of dynamism is holding the team back in transition. "They can’t put themselves in the position of being stuck with Shaw and having to rely on him because he can’t do what the modern day left back does," Parker explained. "You want someone who wants to run rather than someone who is only going to run if he’s going to get the ball."
Internal admissions and defensive lapses
The defeat to Hull City has prompted some soul-searching within the United dressing room. Shaw himself was remarkably candid after the final whistle, offering a shocking admission that the team was not prepared for the challenge they faced. Shaw told the media: "It's disappointing. We knew Hull's strengths, which are set pieces, playing out wide and sending crosses into the box. We defended well in some periods, but conceding two goals from set pieces was not acceptable."
Shaw further admitted that the team "lacked the decisive touch in attack" to salvage anything from the game, while reiterating that there were "no excuses whatsoever" for the result. The veteran defender concluded: "Manchester United should have gone to Hull, with all due respect to them, and secured the win."
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United's alternative transfer targets
While Parker is championing the cause for Diouf, Manchester United are reportedly looking at several other candidates to fill the void. The club had expressed interest in Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, but the Magpies have reportedly blocked any potential exit for the young defender. Consequently, the Red Devils have turned their attention elsewhere, holding exploratory talks regarding Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde.
Parker, however, remains steadfast in his belief that Diouf’s Premier League experience makes him the superior choice for immediate impact. "He isn’t big money and you’ve got somebody who’s already played in this league rather than go and bring somebody from Barcelona who hasn’t, and you’ve got someone there who actually knows the league and will just adapt straight away," Parker said.
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