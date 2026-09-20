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Manchester City v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Saeed

Eight-goal thriller at the Etihad! Semenyo double helps Manchester City survive Brian Brobbey hat-trick and Sunderland scare

Manchester City
Sunderland
Manchester City vs Sunderland
Premier League

Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season after surviving a major scare in a chaotic 5-3 victory over Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium. Antoine Semenyo spearheaded the attack for Enzo Maresca’s side, who moved three points clear at the top of the table after a match defined by clinical finishing and defensive fragility.

  • Semenyo sparkles as City maintain winning streak

    Maresca’s side secured their fifth consecutive victory of the campaign, ensuring they remain the only team in the division with a 100 per cent record. Antoine Semenyo proved to be the difference-maker, finding the back of the net twice to dampen Sunderland's hopes of a massive upset. The home side also saw Enzo Fernandez and Rayan Cherki get on the scoresheet during a high-octane encounter that kept the Etihad crowd on the edge of their seats throughout the afternoon.

    The result ensures that Maresca continues his historic start to life in Manchester. By securing this latest victory, the Italian has moved closer to a select group of managers; Enzo Maresca is looking to become the sixth manager to win his first five Premier League games in charge of a club. While the three points were ultimately secured, the manner of the performance will give the coaching staff plenty to ponder, particularly regarding a defensive line that struggled to contain the visitors' direct approach.

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Premier League
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Sunderland
SUN
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Brighton & Hove Albion
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