'The egg today or the chicken tomorrow?' - Serie A chief defends 'unpopular decision' to play AC Milan vs Como match in Australia and warns FIFA can't cancel plan

De Siervo also revealed that the process of authorisation is nearly complete. “One Serie A match out of 380 is a small sacrifice, that’s only 0.26% of our calendar,” he said. “We’ve already obtained five out of seven required authorisations. AC Milan, Como, and all 20 Serie A clubs are in agreement, as are the FIGC, UEFA, and the Australian Federation.”

The remaining approvals from the Asian Confederation and FIFA are expected soon. “Gianni Infantino will have to resolve this somehow,” De Siervo said confidently. “From a technical standpoint, there are no valid reasons to block it. The football governing bodies have rights and duties, but they cannot prevent something that isn’t explicitly prohibited.”

He further suggested that while the decision feels revolutionary now, it will be seen as normal in the near future. “This match, which many see as a break with tradition, will probably be remembered as the first step towards modernisation. In five years, this will be routine.”

Serie A isn’t the only European league experimenting with playing regular-season matches abroad. Spain’s La Liga had received UEFA’s approval to stage the Barcelona vs Villarreal match in Miami in December 2025, though that plan was cancelled. UEFA described both moves as “exceptional cases” and clarified that these permissions “should not set a precedent.”

While traditionalists argue that domestic matches should remain on home soil, the commercial logic is evident. Both Serie A and La Liga are seeking to emulate American sports leagues, which have successfully hosted games internationally to build global fanbases.