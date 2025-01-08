FBL-ENG-LCUP-ARSENAL-NEWCASTLEAFP
Soham Mukherjee

EFL fires back at Mikel Arteta over perplexing criticism of Carabao Cup match ball following Arsenal's damaging semi-final first leg defeat to Newcastle

M. ArtetaArsenalArsenal vs NewcastleNewcastleCarabao CupPremier League

EFL has fired back at Mikel Arteta with a strong-worded statement after a perplexing criticism of the Carabao Cup match ball by the Arsenal manager.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • The Gunners went down 2-0 against Newcastle
  • Arteta criticised Carabao Cup's match ball
  • EFL released a statement to counter his claims
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱