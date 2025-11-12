Getty Images Sport
'I needed this change' - Ederson opens up on reasons behind Man City exit as goalkeeper reveals previous attempt to leave Pep Guardiola's side before Fenerbahce transfer
Ederson needed a fresh challenge
Despite the historic success, Ederson confessed that a sense of stagnation crept in at the Etihad. He admitted that the fire that once burned in him began to wane as he experienced a difficult final season in 2024-25. A series of five injuries left him frustrated and out of rhythm, and the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain for £26 million ($34m) meant that his time with the Cityzens was over. He signed with Fenerbahce and has now explained that the decision was as much about happiness as it was about football.
- Getty Images
Ederson gives reasons for his Man City transfer
Since making his debut for Fenerbahce in September, Ederson has embraced the fiery passion of Turkish football. However, reflecting on his transfer from City, he said: "All cycles come to an end, players come and go, but the club always remains. I had eight wonderful years wearing the City shirt and won 18 titles, but I needed this change and a change of scenery. When Fenerbahce came along, I embraced it. I still have the same mentality, I continue doing my off-field work, just like I did at City with my physical trainer. I still have the winning mentality that I had at City and Benfica, and I want to win at Fenerbahce too."
Ederson is already thinking of winning titles with Fenerbahce and added: "Sometimes it's really good to have new challenges in your life, in your career. It brings new energy, many positive things, and something new within you. With this change, I'm breathing football again and feeling the atmosphere of the games in Turkey, which is crazy. I'm very happy with this challenge; the club hasn't won a national title in a long time. I hope I can help bring back that glory and take the club to the top."
Why Fenerbahce felt right for Ederson
While there were other offers, including interest from Italy and Saudi Arabia, Ederson revealed that his choice was influenced by people he trusted. He spoke with Claudio Taffarel, Brazil’s legendary goalkeeping coach and a Galatasaray icon, as well as several Brazilian players who had represented Fenerbahce in the past. Their advice, he said, made the decision easy.
"I had a brief conversation with Taffarel (the national team's goalkeeping coach), even though he played for their rival (Galatasaray)," he said. "Taffarel spoke wonders about the city, culture, and Turkish people. I also spoke with Brazilians who played for Fenerbahçe, who spoke very highly of the club, the city, the culture, and the climate. So that ended up helping even more. I'm really enjoying this new challenge, this new country, this new league, and this new culture."
Ederson also revealed that he had earlier tried to leave City as he was desperate for a change. "In a previous season I had already tried to leave, but it didn't work out," he said. "I think that influenced my performance a bit during the season. I had five injuries and wasn't at my highest possible level. It was a decision I had already made with my family to talk to the club about leaving if we agreed. I needed this change. There's no point in being at a giant, winning club if you're not happy. That would continue to affect me in the same way."
- AFP
Return to Brazil’s national team
Ederson’s resurgence in Turkey has already reopened doors, as Carlo Ancelotti has called him for international duty for the upcoming friendlies in November against Senegal and Tunisia. With the World Cup drawing closer, Ederson knows every performance counts and he will be fighting for a starting berth with Alisson Becker.
"There's always great anticipation now that the World Cup is so close," he said. "I was left out of the last few call-ups because of injury, so my expectations are high. No player has a guaranteed spot, the only one who does is Ancelotti. The final decision will be his, because there are many very talented players, and I think he'll have a headache choosing the 23 players."
Ederson is once again enjoying his football in Turkey, and his hunger for success burns as fiercely as ever. He will look to make Ancelotti's job as difficult as possible as he is not short of motivation following a fresh start with Fenerbahce.
Advertisement