Sorry, Jude! Real Madrid team-mate Eder Militao says it's 'obvious' who should win Ballon d'Or between Vinicius Jr & Bellingham

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeSorry, Jude! Real Madrid team-mate Eder Militao says it's 'obvious' who should win Ballon d'Or between Vinicius Jr & BellinghamReal MadridJude BellinghamEder MilitaoVinicius JuniorLaLigaReal Madrid defender Eder Militao shared his view on who should win the Ballon d'Or this year.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMilitao predicts Vinicius to win Ballon d'OrBrazilian to pip Bellingham in the raceLos Blancos stars enjoyed stellar run of formArticle continues below