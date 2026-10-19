'A reason for the ovation!' – Real Madrid stars celebrate emotional Eder Militao comeback

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao made his long-awaited return to competitive action in the 85th minute of Sunday's 4-1 victory over Sevilla. The Brazilian centre-back had been sidelined since April 21 following a serious injury layoff.

As Militao stepped onto the pitch to replace a team-mate, the Santiago Bernabeu crowd erupted into a standing ovation.

His return provides a massive boost to manager Jose Mourinho ahead of a grueling fixture schedule.