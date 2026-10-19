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'A reason for the ovation!' – Real Madrid stars celebrate emotional Eder Militao comeback
Militao returns to action after six-month absence
Real Madrid defender Eder Militao made his long-awaited return to competitive action in the 85th minute of Sunday's 4-1 victory over Sevilla. The Brazilian centre-back had been sidelined since April 21 following a serious injury layoff.
As Militao stepped onto the pitch to replace a team-mate, the Santiago Bernabeu crowd erupted into a standing ovation.
His return provides a massive boost to manager Jose Mourinho ahead of a grueling fixture schedule.
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Huijsen pays tribute to 'great guy' Militao
Defensive partner Dean Huijsen expressed delight at seeing Militao back in action, highlighting his character inside the dressing room. "We all know the kind of player he is, and if the stadium gives him an ovation, it's for a reason," Huijsen stated.
"We’re happy he's back, and he's a great guy and a great player."
"He will contribute a lot to us moving forward."
Cucurella praises Militao personality and locker room impact
Marc Cucurella echoed Huijsen's sentiments, emphasizing Militao's positive energy off the pitch during his recovery process. "He's a great player with a lot of personality," Cucurella said post-match.
"He also contributes a lot to the locker room. He's a very cheerful guy, and I'm very happy to have him back."
"The important thing is to have everyone available. The more players we have, the better."
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Militao strengthens Madrid options for defining week
Militao's return comes at a pivotal moment in Real Madrid's season as fixtures accumulate across domestic and European fronts.
The Brazilian will gradually build match fitness in upcoming training sessions at Valdebebas.
Mourinho hopes to utilize Militao's experience as Madrid navigate crucial matches against RB Leipzig and Barcelona.
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