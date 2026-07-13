Hazard is back! Ex-Chelsea star's brother signs for French club

Lens have confirmed the signing of Hazard on a free transfer, securing the versatile offensive midfielder until 2028. The 33-year-old was available as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Belgian giants Anderlecht. His arrival marks a significant full-circle moment for a player who first arrived at the club’s famed La Gaillette academy as a teenager.

Having left Lens in 2012 to join Chelsea alongside his brother Eden, Thorgan went on to enjoy a distinguished career across Europe, most notably with Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund. Now, he returns to the club that gave him his professional debut in Ligue 2, bringing a wealth of experience to a side looking to maintain its status among the French elite.



