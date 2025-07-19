'It's difficult for me' - Eddie Howe issues Alexander Isak update and confirms striker sent home from Celtic friendly due to speculation over blockbuster transfer for Newcastle striker A. Isak Newcastle Transfers Liverpool Premier League E. Howe

Alexander Isak's future at Newcastle United remains up in the air as he was left out of the squad for their pre-season friendly against Celtic at Parkhead. Manager Eddie Howe confirmed that the Swedish striker was deliberately withdrawn from the matchday squad as speculation around a potential move to Liverpool continues to gather pace.