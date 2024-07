GOAL brings you all you need to know about the new game from EA Sports as the FC franchise moves into its second season

EA Sports FC 25 will be emblazoned across screens later this year, with fans of the popular football video game eager to find out how EA Sports are following up FC 24.

New features, teams, Career Mode challenges and Ultimate Team tweaks are all expected, but just what exactly EA has in mind remains largely under wraps for now.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about EA Sports FC 25, including release date, prices, where to buy and more.