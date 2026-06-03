Dusan Vlahovic is leaving! Striker to make free transfer after Juventus contract talks break down - but where is he off to?

After four and a half years at the Allianz Stadium, the path of Vlahovic and Juventus is set to diverge. The club and the center-forward failed to reach an agreement for the extension of his contract, which is currently set to expire on June 30. The final rounds of talks revealed an unbridgeable gap between the demands of the Serbian international and the financial package offered by the Bianconeri board.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic was holding out for a salary of €8 million per season to renew his contract, supplemented by significant signing bonuses and agent commissions. Juventus CEO Comolli remained firm on an offer of €6m plus performance-related bonuses, refusing to meet the entourage's demands for "ancillary charges." With neither side willing to budge, negotiations have been permanently terminated, clearing the way for a high-profile exit.

According to reports, the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all made contact with his entourage, though it remains unclear where the forward will end up.