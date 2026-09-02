Vlaho-magic! Serbian star strikes debut hat-trick as Black Eagles hit six in Turkish rout

Besiktas produced a dominant attacking performance to defeat Corum FK 6-2 in Super Lig action, spearheaded by a brilliant debut performance from marquee signing Dusan Vlahovic. The Black Eagles piled on early pressure in Istanbul and took the lead after just nine minutes through Vaclav Cerny's close-range header.

The home side doubled their advantage just before half-time when Vlahovic confidently converted a 43rd-minute penalty kick following a handball in the box. The strike marked the striker's first goal in a Besiktas shirt and set the stage for an explosive second-half display.

The resounding six-goal victory secured all three points for the home side as they maintain their strong start to the domestic campaign.