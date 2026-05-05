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Dusan Vlahovic contract standoff continues due to striker's key demands after five meetings with Juventus
Stalemate at the Allianz Stadium
Vlahovic finally ended a 180-day goal drought with a stunning free-kick against Hellas Verona, but the celebration in the Allianz Stadium stands could not mask the growing tension behind the scenes. While the Serbian international’s strike saved Juve from a humiliating defeat against a relegated side, it has done little to accelerate a stalled contract renewal process that is now reaching a critical juncture.
The former Fiorentina man is central to the club's plans as they search for a guaranteed fourth-place finish in Serie A. However, with only 56 days remaining until his current deal is set to expire, the disconnect between the player’s entourage and the Juventus board remains palpable. The hierarchy at the Continassa training ground has made it clear that they are operating within strict financial limits, leading to an uneasy standoff with the forward's camp.
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The financial hurdle and agent demands
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, five separate meetings have already taken place between Juventus directors and Milos Vlahovic, the striker's father and representative. During these discussions, the player’s side showed a surprising willingness to compromise on wages, suggesting a short-term renewal with a salary structured similarly to Kenan Yildiz’s deal.
This would see Vlahovic take home roughly €7 million per year - a significant decrease from the €12m he is pocketing for the current campaign.
Despite this apparent concession on salary, no agreement has been reached. The primary sticking points are additional costs, specifically the agent commissions and the signing bonus demanded by the Serbian’s camp.
Juventus are currently standing firm, unwilling to meet these secondary financial demands, which has left the negotiation table in a state of paralysis as the clock ticks down toward the summer transfer window.
Juventus issue a firm ultimatum
With the deadline fast approaching, Juve have moved to put pressure on the Vlahovic clan. The message filtering out from the club’s headquarters is one of austerity; the Bianconeri have indicated that they cannot and will not go beyond certain figures to secure the striker’s signature.
Reports suggest this is being viewed as a virtual ultimatum, with Juventus essentially daring the player to either accept the terms or find a new home.
The management are prioritising the club’s long-term sustainability over meeting the high demands of representatives, even if it means risking the departure of their star number nine.
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Potential free agency looms large
Unlike Juventus, Vlahovic’s representatives appear to be in no rush to conclude a deal. There is an awareness that a strong finish to the season would only increase the striker’s value on the open market.
If he were to become a luxury free agent, major European heavyweights like AC Milan and Bayern Munich could quickly return to the fray to secure the 24-year-old’s services without a transfer fee.
For now, both parties have agreed to prioritize the sporting objective of securing Champions League qualification, but the cloud of uncertainty persists.