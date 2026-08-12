Super Lig star power! Free agent Dusan Vlahovic agrees shock Besiktas move following Juventus exit

In a move that has sent shockwaves across the European transfer market, Vlahovic has reached an agreement to join Turkish giants Besiktas. The 26-year-old Serbian striker officially became a free agent earlier this summer following his exit from Juventus, and the Istanbul-based club confirmed on Tuesday that they were in formal negotiations to secure his signature. It represents a significant statement of intent from the Black Eagles as they look to wrestle back domestic dominance.

Vlahovic’s time in Turin was marked by prolific scoring but ended in a somewhat understated fashion as his contract expired. During his four-and-a-half seasons with the Bianconeri, the powerful forward managed to find the back of the net 68 times.