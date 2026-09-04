Dusan Vlahovic finally reveals the TRUTH behind his bitter Juventus exit

Throughout his final season in Italy, reports frequently suggested that Vlahovic was making unreasonable financial demands. However, the Serbian international has firmly rejected these claims, insisting the club’s hierarchy kept him in the dark.

"It was written that I was setting various conditions for a new contract with Juventus, but much of this was false," he revealed. "For three years, despite all that was written about my extension, I had no concrete discussions with the directors until the end of the season. There was a lot of pressure on me and it bothered me, because I know what the truth is and what happened."