Duncan McGuire saga takes another twist! USMNT prospect's agent offers him to other MLS clubs after collapsed Blackburn Rovers move - while Orlando City continue to pursue Luis Muriel transfer

Duncan McGuire saga takes another twist! USMNT prospect's agent offers him to other MLS clubs after collapsed Blackburn Rovers move - while Orlando City continue to pursue Luis Muriel transferJacob SchneiderGetty ImagesDuncan McGuireOrlando CityUSAMajor League SoccerTransfersUSMNT prospect Duncan McGuire's agent has crazily offered him to other MLS teams after his Blackburn Rovers move collapsed.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMcGuire's agent offers him to other MLS teamsU-23 USMNT forward's move to Blackburn collapsedUncertainty surrounding his future