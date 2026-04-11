Dubbed “the new De Bruyne”, the young playmaker has ignited a transfer tussle among Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United

In a quiet corner of the transfer market, where deals are struck away from the spotlight, a new name is being whispered in the corridors of Manchester United. He is not yet a fully fledged star, nor a daily headline-grabber, but he carries something different—something that makes otherwise grand comparisons sound surprisingly reasonable.

In confidential reports and scout briefings, the “new Kevin De Bruyne” comparison is already taking shape. A young playmaker with a calm touch and razor-sharp vision, he can shift the tempo of a match with a single pass, as if time slows whenever the ball is at his feet.

At Old Trafford, where the club is seeking to reclaim its lost identity, the next signing may not be just a routine reinforcement… but an attempt to install a new brain in the heart of the pitch—a brain that sees what others do not.

After the Morocco-Senegal crisis... Africa is changing forever

Bayern Munich suffer a heavy blow as their star player is ruled out against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Enzo Fernández has cooled Madrid’s ambitions, with his agent now resolving the Chelsea angle.

