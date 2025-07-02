Drunken tirade lands Florian Neuhaus in trouble as Borussia Monchengladbach confirm 'heavy fine' and banishment to U23s after labelling sports director 'the worst in the world'
Florian Neuhaus has caused a scandal with a video of himself circulating online, which has landed the midfielder in serious trouble at Monchengladbach.
- Neuhaus' video in drunken state goes viral
- Midfielder labelled club chief 'the worst in the world'
- Has been banished to the U23s