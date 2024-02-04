'A dream come true for me' - USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter reacts to World Cup final announcement and gives update on preparations for the 2026 tournament

'A dream come true for me' - USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter reacts to World Cup final announcement and gives update on preparations for the 2026 tournamentRyan TolmichGetty ImagesUSAGregg BerhalterWorld CupGregg Berhalter says it's a dream come true to have the World Cup final in New Jersey as it reminds him how much the game has grown in his lifetime.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWorld Cup final set for MetLife StadiumJersey-born Berhalter: Dream come trueUSMNT to start tournament in LA