Speaking to the media ahead of France's second World Cup match, facing Iraq at the Philadelphia Stadium, Mbappe touched on his future and if he'd be open to the possibility of playing in the U.S.

"Maybe, I don't know...The United States has a different culture than ours. I've always loved this culture where ambition knows no bounds. Will I come here before the end of my career? Maybe, I don't know," he said before adding with a smile. "David [Beckham] talks to me about it"







