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Alex Labidou

'David talks to me about it' - Real Madrid and France star Kylian Mbappe reveals Beckham has already pitched him on MLS move with Inter Miami

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France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has opened the door to a future move to Major League Soccer, admitting he has long admired American culture and its sense of limitless ambition. The 27-year-old also joked that Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has already started trying to recruit him to the U.S.

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    'Where ambition knows no bounds'

    Speaking to the media ahead of France's second World Cup match, facing Iraq at the Philadelphia Stadium, Mbappe touched on his future and if he'd be open to the possibility of playing in the U.S.

    "Maybe, I don't know...The United States has a different culture than ours. I've always loved this culture where ambition knows no bounds. Will I come here before the end of my career? Maybe, I don't know," he said before adding with a smile. "David [Beckham] talks to me about it"



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  • England FIFA World Cup 2026 CampGetty Images Sport

    Ambitious Herons

    Beckham's global status has resulted in Inter Miami being visible to some of the world's biggest stars. England international Marcus Rashford trained at Inter Miami's training facilities before joining the Three Lions for their World Cup campaign. The club has also reportedly agreed to the signing of Brazil international Casemiro, joining an already strong MLS side that features Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Germán Berterame as Designated Players.

  • TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-MATCH17-FRA-SENAFP

    Mbappe chasing World Cup greatness

    Mbappe already has two goals to start his World Cup campaign and could add to an impressive tally. He is already the joint third-highest scoring player all-time at the tournament with 14 goals at just 27 years old.

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    What comes next?

    France are fighting with Norway for the top spot in Group I. If both win out on Monday, it could set up an exciting winner takes the group scenario Friday as both sides face off.

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