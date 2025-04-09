Douglas Luiz up for sale! Brazil international could leave Alisha Lehmann in Turin as Juventus prepare to accept €40m bids for midfielder this summer amid Premier League interest
Douglas Luiz has been placed on the transfer list by Juventus, with the Serie A club ready to accept bids worth €40m for the midfielder this summer.
- Juve reportedly put Luiz on transfer list
- Club willing to sell for €40 million
- PL clubs said to be interested