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Double relegation nightmare! Man City facing huge punishment that could send them down to the Championship twice
Unprecedented sanctions loom for City
The blue side of Manchester is currently basking in the glow of a flawless domestic start, having recently secured a seventh straight victory under the stewardship of Maresca. However, this on-pitch excellence is being completely overshadowed by the looming threat of the Premier League's legal department.
Following a lengthy investigation into the club's financial conduct over a ten-year period between 2009 and 2018, the league is reportedly prepared to implement a punishment that goes far beyond a standard fine or minor points penalty. The scale of the alleged wrongdoing has led to suggestions that the club could be hit with a sanction designed to ensure they are removed from the top flight entirely.
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Premier League prepares to act before appeal
According to Daily Mail, the league is eager to finalise and announce these penalties before the club's official appeal process is fully concluded, a move that would send shockwaves through European football.
While the club continues to maintain its innocence, claiming they possess "irrefutable proof" to clear their name, the governing body appears ready to act on findings that suggest systemic breaches of financial regulations. This would not be a simple slap on the wrist; rather, it represents an attempt to reset the competitive balance of the league after years of City dominance.
The double relegation doomsday scenario
The most chilling aspect of the proposed punishment involves what has been termed a "double relegation" threat. Rather than a single season in the Championship, the Premier League could push for a points deduction large enough to trigger an immediate demotion, followed by a secondary penalty applied in the following season.
This would effectively trap the club in the second tier for a minimum of two years, regardless of their performance on the pitch during that time. Such a move would be designed to strip away the advantages gained during the period of the alleged breaches, forcing a complete structural and financial rebuild at the Etihad Stadium. It is a scenario that would have seemed impossible just a few years ago but now appears to be a genuine possibility according to Oliver Holt.
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A timeline of financial controversy
The case against Manchester City has been one of the most complex and long-running sagas in the history of the sport. It began in earnest back in 2018 when documents were leaked to the German press, suggesting that the club had circumvented Financial Fair Play regulations through inflated sponsorship deals. Since then, the battle has moved from UEFA's chambers to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and finally to the Premier League's own independent commission.
Each step has seen the club fight back aggressively, often succeeding in overturning bans or reducing fines, but the current set of 115 charges represents a much larger threat than anything they have faced previously. The league’s determination to see this through suggests a shift in how financial regulations are being enforced at the highest level.
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