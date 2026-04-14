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'I don't like that' - Arjen Robben speaks out on Michael Olise comparisons as Bayern Munich icon issues 'be careful' warning
Olise shines under the spotlight
Following a series of scintillating performances in the Bundesliga and Champions League, Olise has increasingly been likened to Robben due to his tendency to cut inside from the right flank. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable second season in Bavaria, racking up 17 goals and 29 assists across all competitions. Having arrived from Crystal Palace in 2024, the winger has quickly become a key part of the attack, helping the club maintain a dominant 12-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table and reach the latter stages of both the DFB-Pokal and Champions League.
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Robben wary of stylistic labels
Robben, who remains one of the most celebrated figures in Bayern's history, sat down with the club's official media to discuss the current squad's progression. Speaking to fcbayern.com regarding Olise’s recent form and the inevitable comparisons to his own playing style, Robben said: "I was very impressed with him. That's my position, of course. He was very good – he played actively and creatively and had some excellent touches on the ball. There are certainly some parallels. But you always have to be careful with comparisons. I don't really like doing that because every player has their own style of play."
Enjoying the evolution of a star
Despite his reluctance to label Olise as his direct heir, Robben acknowledged that the France international is performing at an elite level that benefits the entire team. Since joining the club on a five-year deal, Olise has already secured a Bundesliga title and the German Super Cup, amassing nearly 90 goal contributions in just 97 appearances.
Further addressing the similarities in their technical approach and Olise’s development, Robben added: "Of course, there are certain things we have in common. But ultimately, he's a different player than me. He's just doing a fantastic job. I'm very happy about that, and I can really enjoy it."
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Chasing European and domestic glory
Bayern are entering the final stretch of the season as strong favourites to retain their Bundesliga title with only five matches left to play. However, their immediate focus shifts to the continental arena as they prepare for a crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid. Olise played a key role in Bayern's 2-1 first leg win at the Bernabeu and a repeat performance at Allianz Arena could take them through to the last four.