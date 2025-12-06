'I don't know what happened' - Dominik Szoboszlai left baffled by Liverpool's late collapse against Leeds as Arne Slot's problems continue

Understandably devastated after watching his side drop more precious points, Szoboszlai was unable to put his finger on why Liverpool conceded momentum in a game they were in complete control of.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, he said: “I don't know what happened after 2-0. I think we thought the game was over and we just made sure at the beginning of the game that this is the kind of game where you can never underestimate the team. Maybe after the penalty they just had the momentum. We came back which showed a good reaction but we conceded again from a set-piece is not the nicest way.

“I don't know [if there is a confidence issue], maybe you're right but after 2-2 we showed a great reaction and showed our mentality. We knew we made a mistake by letting them come back to 2-2 but I have nothing to say about the result.

When pushed on what was said in the Liverpool dressing room after the game, Szoboszlai added: “What is in the dressing room stays in the dressing room, it is not for the public. We have to manage it, we have to find solutions.

“I can always come up with the opportunity on Tuesday or on the weekend again but there are also time where you have to look at yourself. You have to go home and think if you did everything what was possible and if the answer is yes then we just keep going and the momentum will come.”