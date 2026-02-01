Dominik Szoboszlai admits Liverpool future is 'not in my hands' as star midfielder delivers worrying update on contract extension talks

Szoboszlai spoke to the press following Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday night, as the Reds returned to winning ways in the league for the first time in 2026. They remain below Manchester United and Chelsea in sixth in the table despite the result, after both also won this weekend.

The Hungary captain has struck eight goals and seven assists in all competitions so far this term, despite playing a range of positions, from his natural central midfield spot to right midfield and even right-back on occasion.

The former RB Leipzig star has revealed his desire to stay at Anfield beyond the end of his current contract, which runs until 2028, but also admitted that his future is currently out of his hands. Szoboszlai has previously received reported interest from the likes of Real Madrid and there is little doubt that a host of clubs would line up for the 25-year-old’s signature if talks over an extension with Liverpool were to stall.