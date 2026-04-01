If Borussia Dortmund do not sell any players this summer, they will have a transfer budget of 25 million euros. This is according to Sport Bild.
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Does Karim Adeyemi have to leave now? BVB apparently has a limited transfer budget
Karim Adeyemi is reportedly the most likely candidate for a transfer. Although he was offered a contract extension, the mood within the club has apparently shifted. In recent internal discussions, the view has increasingly gained ground that Adeyemi is replaceable from a sporting perspective.
Adeyemi himself has so far shown little inclination to extend his contract. He is aiming for a move to the Premier League. Given the state of his contract, his transfer fee could amount to around 50 million euros, it is said.
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BVB: Are two new signings on the way?
Money that BVB presumably also urgently needs for genuine reinforcements. According to *Sport Bild*, the club is set to sign two players who will immediately strengthen manager Niko Kovac’s team. The squad depth is also set to be further improved with one or two signings.
The signings of the two youngsters Kaua Prates (17, left-back) and Justin Lerma (17, attacking midfielder) have already been confirmed. However, the new sporting director, Nils-Ole Book, still has some gaps to fill. Action is particularly needed in defensive midfield and in defence. Should Adeyemi leave, at least one further attacking player would also be required.
BVB - Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's upcoming matches
Date Match 4 April, 6.30 pm VfB Stuttgart v BVB (Bundesliga) 11 April, 3.30 pm BVB v Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga) 18 April, 3.30 pm TSG Hoffenheim v BVB (Bundesliga)